Saif Ali Khan arrives with sons Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan to watch Adipurush; See PICS

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush hit theatres today and it has opened to mixed reactions from the audience. Helmed by Om Raut, the film also features Sunny Singh in an important role. Despite receiving mixed reactions, the theatres are jam-packed and the film has sent Prabhas' fans into a frenzy. Amid massive fanfare, Saif was seen arriving with his sons, Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan to watch Adipurush in the city a while ago.

Saif Ali Khan watches Adipurush with his sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

For the screening, Saif, who has essayed the role of Lankesh in the film, was seen sporting a light blue t-shirt paired with denim jeans. Taimur, an Internet sensation, wore a blue jersey with matching shorts. His big brother Ibrahim, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon, wore a black hoodie from Aryan Khan's clothing line collection. He styled it with denim jeans and on-point swag. Have a look:

Meanwhile, several videos and pictures from the screenings of Adipurush across the country have been shared on social media. Recently, the makers announced that one seat would be allocated to Lord Hanuman during every screening. Interestingly, a video featuring a monkey surfaced on social media and it got netizens excited. The monkey was seen watching the Jai Shri Ram song playing on the screen. Soon after the audience saw the monkey, they started screaming 'Jai Shree Ram'. Netizens believe that Lord Hanuman showered his blessings on the film.

In the film, Prabhas has played the role of Lord Raghav, Kriti as Janaki, Sunny as Lakshman, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The pan-Indian film has been released in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

