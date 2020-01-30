Saif Ali Khan asking ‘Where’s my wife’ as he looks for Kareena Kapoor Khan is the cutest thing on the internet

Post Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman starring Alaia Furniturewalla and Tabu

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and were papped at the special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman in Mumbai and as always, the two grabbed eyeballs with their stylish outing. As for Alaia Furniturewalla, who is making her debut with the film, Alaia's mother Pooja Bedi, and her grandfather Kabir Bedi were photographed outside the theatre. Now post the screening of the film, a video of Saif and Bebo has gone viral on social media wherein Saif is seen asking for his wife. In the said video, Saif Ali Khan is seen meeting his friends and a moment later, he asks ‘Where is my wife,’ to which a person points towards Kareena who is standing behind him and we feel this was too damn cute.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to hit screens on January 31 and the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Alaia Furniturewalla, and in lead roles. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen dancing to his 90s track- Ole Ole. In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif will play the role of a flamboyant character and Alaya will be playing Saif’s daughter.

For all those who don’t know, Sara Ali Khan was to play the role of Saif’s daughter in the film, and during an interview, when Saif Ali Khan was asked as to why didn’t he choose Sara to play the role of his own daughter in the film, the actor had said that he would ask Sara to work with him only if she needed help as a backup.

Credits :Manav Manglani

