Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor to be discharged early? Family requests medical team to not reveal more updates; Report

Saif Ali Khan is currently in the hospital after an intruder recently attacked him at his Bandra home. Family members have been regularly visiting him to check on his health. Earlier, it was reported that Saif is expected to be discharged on January 21, 2025. However, new information disclosed that he might be discharged early. Saif’s family has also requested the medical team to not reveal any more updates.

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre on January 16, 2025, the day of the attack. Recently, a purported document of the actor’s health insurance claim surfaced on the internet. The document mentioned that Saif’s expected date of discharge is January 21.

However, according to the latest report in India Today, sources have revealed that Saif could even be discharged on January 20 if all his vitals are normal. The report added that the Race 4 star’s family has requested the medical team to not reveal any further developments about the incident due to constant scrutiny.

Earlier, in her official statement on Instagram, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also requested space for her family to heal from this incident.

She wrote, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.”

Acknowledging the support, the Crew actress continued, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family.”

She concluded by saying, “I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan visited Saif Ali Khan at the hospital earlier today, January 18. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore, Jimmy Shergill, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan were also spotted there.

