Saif Ali Khan Attack: Identification parade conducted, actor's staff members recognize Bangladeshi accused; details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

A fresh update has emerged regarding the stabbing case involving Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. Reports indicate that an identification lineup was conducted at Arthur Road Jail for Shariful Islam, the individual accused in the stabbing incident related to the actor.

According to a report by India Today, Saif Ali Khan’s staff members, Elayama Philip and Aya Juru, recognized the suspect who entered the actor’s residence on January 16. They confirmed that 30-year-old Shariful Islam was the individual responsible for the attack on both Khan and his staff.

As part of the investigation, an identification lineup was conducted, where the suspect stood among others to be recognized. The first responders successfully identified Shariful. It remains uncertain whether authorities will also bring the actor in for the identification process. While facial recognition has yielded a positive match, results for fingerprint and blood analysis are still pending.

In the early hours of January 16, an unknown individual broke into the room of Saif’s younger son, Jehangir. At around 2 a.m., the intruder assaulted two caretakers, Lima and Geeta, while demanding money.

Hearing the disturbance, the actor rushed to the scene and tried to intervene, but the attacker allegedly stabbed him six times. He was later taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Three days later, on January 19, authorities took Shariful Islam into custody. However, skepticism arose online, with many questioning whether the actual perpetrator had been caught. Reports surfaced claiming that fingerprints gathered from the crime scene did not match Islam’s. Despite this, a facial recognition analysis aligned his image with CCTV footage from the night of the incident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The teaser of the film was recently unveiled during Netflix’s Next on Netflix event.