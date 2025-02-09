Saif Ali Khan Attack: Jewel Thief co-star Jaideep Ahlawat breaks silence on people's surprise reactions over actor’s quick recovery; 'I know he is...'

Saif Ali Khan recently made his first public appearance following his recovery from last month’s stabbing incident. He attended the Next on Netflix event, where he unveiled the teaser for his upcoming film, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. He was joined on stage by his co-star, Jaideep Ahlawat, who, in an interview with HT, commended Saif's strength and determination after people questioned his quick recovery. He said, "I know he is hurt. I have seen those marks and everything."

Addressing the reactions to Saif Ali Khan’s swift recovery, Jaideep Ahlawat acknowledged that he was aware of Saif’s injuries, having seen the scars himself. He went on to praise Saif’s dedication, noting that the actor approached the situation with the right mindset and prioritized his work by returning to work without delay.

Saif Ali Khan appeared at the event with his arm in a cast and a bandage around his neck. He had sustained six injuries, including two severe wounds, after being attacked by an intruder at his residence last month. Following the incident, he was hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital for five days, during which he underwent two surgeries. His public appearance came just a week after his discharge from the hospital.

At the event, Saif Ali Khan expressed his happiness about being present, stating that it felt great to stand before the audience. He shared his excitement for the film, mentioning that he and Siddharth had been discussing the project for a long time.

Saif revealed that he had always wanted to be part of a heist film and felt fortunate to have Jaideep Ahlawat as his co-star, even affectionately patting his shoulder. He described Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins as a wonderful film and reiterated his enthusiasm for it. The movie is produced by Siddharth and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix.

Jaideep Ahlawat previously collaborated with Saif Ali Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor, in the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. Recently, he was seen in the second season of Paatal Lok, his highly acclaimed series on Amazon Prime Video. Up next, he will be seen in The Family Man season 3 with Manoj Bajpayee.