Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement recorded by Mumbai Police? REPORT
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police. Her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at their Bandra home.
After Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on January 16, 2025, the statements of his house helps were recorded by Mumbai police. Now, a new report suggests that Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one of the eye-witnesses in the case also recorded her statement today, January 17, 2025.
According to a report by India Today, the statement of Kareena Kapoor Khan was recorded a while back, on January 17, 2025. A source told the publication that the senior Police Inspector of the Bandra police station reached the residence of Saif and Kareena. There, the PI recorded the statement of the Crew actress in the matter.
The publication also stated that Saif Ali Khan’s statement will also be recorded once the doctors allow him to meet the cops.
