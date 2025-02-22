Saif Ali Khan attack: Kunal Kemmu recalls his 1st reaction and breaking the news to Soha Ali Khan; ‘We were getting our daughter…’

This year started off very difficult for Saif Ali Khan and his family. Kunal Kemmu recently shared his emotional experience of learning about the attack on his brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan, earlier this year on January 16. The attack took place at Saif's home in Bandra, where he was stabbed multiple times. Kunal revealed that he received the shocking news at 6 a.m. and had to break it to his wife, Soha Ali Khan, while they were preparing their daughter, Innaya, for school.

In an interview with ANI, Kunal Kemmu spoke about that terrifying morning, “The first thing was, is Saif okay? And once we knew that he was out of danger, none of the chatter made any sense again because that’s the only thing that mattered.”

After learning about the incident, Kunal had to inform Saif Ali Khan's sister, Soha Ali Khan.

Kunal added, “It’s very weird how fear works. I had to break this to her. We were getting our daughter ready to go to school, and I just had this information and nothing else. So, am I supposed to send my daughter to school right now or not? All of those things were kind of playing on my mind.”

He was devastated by the news, as it deeply disturbed him, making it difficult to continue his daily routine. Despite their emotions, Soha and Kunal decided to send Innaya to school, though Kunal's mind was still racing with thoughts about the attack.

Advertisement

Kunal and Soha didn’t learn much about what had happened until later in the day. At that point, Kunal said, “We need to go there,” and they started to understand the details of the attack.

Saif Ali Khan had been stabbed multiple times, including in his spine, during a quarrel with a trespasser at his home. The attacker, who was masked and armed with two knives, entered Saif's son Jeh's room at around 2 a.m., demanding money.

Saif bravely confronted the attacker, which led to a fight between the two, leaving Saif with serious injuries. After undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, Saif was hospitalized for five days before returning home.

While the trauma and fear of the attack still linger, Kunal emphasized that Saif had already explained the situation fully, and no further details were needed.

Kunal Kemmu and his family continue to support Saif through his recovery while trying to return to normal life. Despite the emotional strain, Saif recently attended his wife Kareena Kapoor's cousin brother Aadar Jain's wedding ceremonies.