Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police confirms MAJOR breakthrough in actor’s stabbing case; find out

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

In a recent update regarding the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on January 16, forensic analysis has confirmed that the fingerprints of the suspect, Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, match those found at the actor's home. However, the final report on the fingerprint examination is still pending.

Police official confirmed that two employees at Saif Ali Khan’s residence identified Shariful Fakir as the attacker who entered the actor’s home.

Meanwhile, according to India Today, Saif Ali Khan’s staff members, Elayama Philip and Aya Juru, recognized the intruder from the January 16 incident. They confirmed that the 30-year-old suspect, Shariful Islam, was responsible for assaulting both the actor and his staff.

As part of the investigation, an identification lineup was carried out, during which the suspect was placed among others for recognition. The first responders were able to successfully identify Shariful. However, it is still unclear whether the authorities will also involve the actor in the identification process. While facial recognition has confirmed a match, the results of the fingerprint and blood analysis are still awaited.

Last month, city police stated that a facial recognition test confirmed a match between the arrested Bangladeshi suspect, accused of stabbing Saif Ali Khan, and the individual captured on CCTV footage from the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, where the actor resides.

Advertisement

Authorities reported that Shariful allegedly forced his way into the Bollywood star’s 12th-floor apartment in the early hours of January 16 and stabbed him six times before escaping.

Following the attack, 54-year-old Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. He was discharged from the private hospital on January 21. Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with other family members, including Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, stood as a strong pillar of support for him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The teaser of the film was recently unveiled during Netflix’s Next on Netflix event.