Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and sister Soha Ali Khan reach Lilavati Hospital to meet ailing actor; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan reach Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif Ali Khan who was attacked by intruders at his home earlier today.
The entire film industry is currently in shock. Earlier today at around 2:30 AM, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder who invaded his privacy and broke into their Mumbai residence. After being stabbed multiple times by the attacker, the actor was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Now, his mother Sharmila Tagore, and sister Soha Ali Khan reached the hospital to meet the ailing actor. Check it out!
After Saif Ali Khan was attacked on Thursday (January 15, 2025) by an intruder who broke into his house, he was rushed to the prestigious Lilavati Hospital. Minutes ago, his mother Sharmila Tagore arrived at the hospital to meet her ailing son.
She was joined by his sister Soha Ali Khan who was seen interacting with Saif’s team outside the hospital before meeting him.
Next up were Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan who made a quick visit to see their abba before the meeting time ended.
After her brother Saif was attacked, Saba Pataudi expressed her concern. Sharing a childhood picture with the Tanhaji actor, she penned, “I'm in shock and reeling from this insane incident but proud of you bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas and prayers always.”
In her post, Raveena Tandon called the neighborhood increasingly unsafe. She noted, “Targeting celebrities and soft targets in what used to be a safe residential area has become rampant, with Bandra losing out to unruly elements, accident scams, hawker mafia, encroachers, land grabbers, and criminal elements racing on bikes, phone, and chain grabbing.”
Pinkvilla wishes for Saif Ali Khan’s speedy recovery.
