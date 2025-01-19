Saif Ali Khan Attack: Soha Ali Khan shares major HEALTH UPDATE on her brother; ‘Grateful that it wasn’t...’

Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident has shaken not only his family and friends but also his millions of fans. They’re keeping a constant update on the actor’s health and his sister for the first time revealed her brother is recovering well.

During a recent event, Soha Ali Khan said, "We are very very happy that he is recovering well and we are very thankful and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn’t any worse. Thank you for all your wishes."

 

 

