Saif Ali Khan Attack: Son Ibrahim Ali Khan rushed him to hospital at 3:30 AM after burglary attempt at home; Report

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai residence and later underwent surgery at the hospital. Reports confirm that he is now out of danger. It has also emerged that his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, along with their house help, rushed him to the hospital following the injuries.

A source told Hindustan Times that Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and a house help were the ones who rushed the actor to the hospital after he was injured during a burglary attempt at his home. Saif was brought to Lilavati Hospital around 3:30 AM on Thursday by Ibrahim and a member of the household staff.

According to police sources, Saif Ali Khan was hurt at his home with Kareena Kapoor around 2:30 AM. The family lives in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West, Mumbai, along with their children, Taimur (8) and Jeh (4).

Ibrahim, Saif’s son from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, does not reside with them. The 23-year-old quickly arrived at Saif and Kareena’s home upon hearing of the break-in and then took his father to the hospital, as confirmed by Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital.

A doctor at Lilavati Hospital, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed to the portal that a piece of knife was found in the actor’s body. However, the good news is that Saif can move his limbs, indicating that his spine is unaffected.

As per IANS, Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery for nearly two and a half hours, which was successful. He is currently in the recovery room. The actor reportedly was stabbed several times by the intruder who had forced his way into the house.

