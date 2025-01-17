Saif Ali Khan Attack: VIRAL insurance company document claims ‘cashless pre-authorization request’ for THIS amount was sent after actor’s hospitalization

The past two days have been distressing and mentally challenging for the family of Saif Ali Khan. For the unversed, the actor was attacked multiple times after an intruder broke into his Mumbai home. While the actor is currently out of danger, the doctors are monitoring him at the Lilavati Hospital. A while ago, the insurance document of the Tanhaji actor was released online. Now, the insurance company commented on his policy. Read on!

A while ago, the insurance policy of Saif Ali Khan was leaked on X (formerly Twitter). According to the details in the document, the 54-year-old actor is in the suite room of the Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre in Bandra. He is being treated for ‘injury in unspecified body region’ after being admitted on January 16, 2025. While the family requested Rs 3,598,700 amount, the company approved Rs 2,500,000.

While sharing more details on the same, the Niva Bupa Health Insurance company told Mint, “A cashless pre-authorization request was sent to us upon his hospitalization and we have given an approval of an initial amount to start the treatment.” They also expressed their concern about the actor’s health after the unfortunate incident and wished their policyholder a speedy and safe recovery.

Sharing more details, the company stated that once they receive the final bills post the complete treatment, it will be settled as per policy terms and conditions. “We stand with Mr. Khan and his family in this distressing time,” they concluded.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan's leaked insurance policy:

Hours after Saif’s hospitalization, his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan broke silence on the incident. She took to her Instagram and requested people to respect their boundaries and give the family some space to deal with the challenging situation.

Bebo expressed, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s entire post:

Soon after, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and others came out in support of the Khan family.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Police surprised by lack of security arrangements at actor's residence? Know about how intruder entered his house