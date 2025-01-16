Saif Ali Khan attacked: Kareena Kapoor Khan and rest of family including sons Taimur and Jeh are safe; actress’ team issues statement
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's team has issued an official statement amid the attack news of Saif Ali Khan and has revealed that the rest of the family is safe.
An unfortunate incident occurred on January 16, 2025 as Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house in Mumbai. The actor was later admitted to the hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. Amid this, Kareena’s team has issued a statement revealing that her and the rest of the family, including kids Taimur and Jeh, are safe.
The official statement by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team confirmed a burglary incident. It said, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night.”
Talking about Saif and the family’s condition, the team revealed, “Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine.”
The statement added, “We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern.”
