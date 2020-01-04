Saif Ali Khan on avoiding politics: I am way too privileged to have that conversation with any point of view

Saif Ali Khan has been away from social media and even political issues. In a recent chat, Saif shared the reason behind avoiding to speak much about the pressing political issues.

In recent times, political issues have been the pressing matter in the country and various Bollywood stars have voiced their opinions on it. Some have sided with the pressing issue while others might have spoken against it. Amidst this, , who is away from all social media, has kept away from speaking his mind on political issues. However, the Tahaji star recently revealed why he avoids talking about political issues and what he feels about the same.

In a detailed conversation with Bombay Times, Saif shared that he is still very much trying to form his opinion on political matters and hence, has not spoken up. The Hum Tum actor even mentioned that in India speaking up on polarising political issues can have different results at different times. Saif mentioned that since the current environment is volatile, the impact of whatever one says will be louder and some sections of people will enjoy the impact. The Tanhaji star mentioned that he feels he is a bit too privileged to speak on the matter with a relevant viewpoint.

(Also Read: Saif Ali Khan showed me pieces of his ancestors for inspiration for his role in Tanhaji reveals Nachiket Barve)

On avoiding talking on political issues, Saif said, “I think, in a country like ours, taking either stand sometimes can have different results than what happens normally in an environment where people can voice views and discuss stuff and life goes on. It is a slightly more volatile environment, where the impact of what you say is louder, and some people enjoy that impact, I guess. I am not sure that I do, so I am still trying to form my opinion. I am quite happy with that. And I don’t feel disenfranchised with that. I do feel that I am absolutely way too privileged to really enter into that conversation with any relevant point of view.”

The actor even shared that he is extremely happy with where the country is at the moment. Saif mentioned that things in India are improving and that he is happy with the medical care and other things available in the country for his family and him. Saif said, “I have never been happier living in my country. The kind of medical treatment that is available to me and my family, the education for my kids, the professional employment and the work I am getting, everything about my life in India is better than it has ever been. So, I am hopeful.”

Meanwhile, Saif has been busy with the promotions of the upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that stars and Kajol. The film will star Saif as the antagonist Udaybhan Singh and Ajay will be seen in the titular character. Also, it will mark Ajay and Kajol’s reunion on the big screen. The film has been getting an overwhelming response with the trailers and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Credits :Bombay Times

Read More