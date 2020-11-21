Is Saif Ali Khan backing out from publishing his autobiography? Here's what we know

During Saif Ali Khan’s recent appearance on a new podcast, the actor has revealed that he is planning to back out from writing his autobiography.

, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, has revealed that he is contemplating to back out from writing his autobiography. However, the actor has not yet informed his publishers. During his recent appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s new podcast, Saif has said that he isn’t prepared for the abuse, which he is thinking will attract for being too honest with the story. Earlier in August, Saif had announced about his book which is supposed to be published next year.

But now, he has said that he is thinking of ‘chickening out’ as it’s too much work to do properly. “Then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people,” the actor added. He also said that he doesn’t know if he is prepared to put himself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come his way. He said there is a section of the audience that’s so negative in India with whom he doesn’t want to share his life and talk about things. However, the publishers still don’t know about his second thoughts. “Maybe I’ll do it, maybe I won’t,” he added.

Saif further explained his thoughts and said that when he was walking on the streets of Dharamshala, he was thinking about the trees and about how lucky they were to be shooting in the place.

Credits :Hindustan Times

