  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Is Saif Ali Khan backing out from publishing his autobiography? Here's what we know

During Saif Ali Khan’s recent appearance on a new podcast, the actor has revealed that he is planning to back out from writing his autobiography.
12310 reads Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan backing out from publishing his autobiographyIs Saif Ali Khan backing out from publishing his autobiography? Here's what we know
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, has revealed that he is contemplating to back out from writing his autobiography. However, the actor has not yet informed his publishers. During his recent appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s new podcast, Saif has said that he isn’t prepared for the abuse, which he is thinking will attract for being too honest with the story. Earlier in August, Saif had announced about his book which is supposed to be published next year. 

But now, he has said that he is thinking of ‘chickening out’ as it’s too much work to do properly. “Then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people,” the actor added. He also said that he doesn’t know if he is prepared to put himself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come his way. He said there is a section of the audience that’s so negative in India with whom he doesn’t want to share his life and talk about things. However, the publishers still don’t know about his second thoughts.  “Maybe I’ll do it, maybe I won’t,” he added.

Saif further explained his thoughts and said that when he was walking on the streets of Dharamshala, he was thinking about the trees and about how lucky they were to be shooting in the place.

Also Read: Fashion Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor looked stunning with Saif Ali Khan while attending an event in Paris

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

You may like these
When Kareena Kapoor Khan gave space to Saif & Sara Ali Khan for picture perfect father & daughter moment
Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Saif Ali Khan, Taimur for stroll in hills & Arjun Kapoor clicks perfect family pics
Soha Ali Khan shares a beautiful pic with brother Saif Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj and it is sheer love
Saif Ali Khan says he's 'almost there' as he confirms new Netflix movie: Absolutely loved the script & idea
Kareena Kapoor Khan forgets to credit to Malaika Arora for her pic with Saif & Taimur; Here's her BFF's reply
WATCH: Taimur yells 'No Photo' while strolling in Dharamshala with Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika & Arjun

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement