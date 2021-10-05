Saif Ali Khan on being referred to as the fourth Khan: ‘I’m way more successful than I thought I’d ever be’

In the Bollywood industry, we always talk about the three Khan’s who are , and . Although Saif Ali Khan too is a Khan he was often referred to as the fourth Khan or the other Khan. In a recent interview with Indianexpress.com, Saif revealed that he has never been bothered by any of it in his career span. The actor feels that he is way more successful than he ever thought he would be and this itself is keeping him in a happy space.

We have seen Saif Ali Khan in almost every genre and fans have loved him in every genre they see. He has carved a niche and found his comfort zone with the kind of cinema he’s been associated with in recent years. These include projects as varied as Go Goa Gone, Kaalakaandi, Laal Kaptaan, and his recent hit Bhoot Police. Talking further about his work, Saif revealed that he thinks he is at a good stage of his career where he is still enjoying and learning about his work.

It goes without saying that when you have superstar parents you get burdened by the thoughts of carrying forward the legacy with the same finesse. Well, being the son of yesteryear diva Sharmila Tagore and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan posed the same problem for Saif Ali Khan. Talking about this Saif said that the primary thing any actor wants to do while entering the showbiz is to survive and not be laughed at.

Saif further explained, “You don’t want people abusing you or throwing chappals at you at Gaiety Galaxy. That’s why you come in the movie industry. I didn’t have the mental approach like my contemporaries. Some were reigning superstars, some are superstars from their first film till now. My doing well or audience liking me has been a mirror reaction to my mental state. I have a very international perspective on things because of my upbringing and education. And a westernised anglicised approach is an opposite of a Hindi film hero. They are not very macho. They are soft-spoken. It was a different standard. That was not really settling to me.”

