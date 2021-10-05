Saif Ali Khan believes Adipurush will be a cinematic history; Says ‘Would love to do a film like Vikram Vedha’

Om Raut’s next directorial Adipurush has been making a lot of noises ever since it was announced. Considered as one of the biggest projects, the film is a mythological drama that will feature Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and in the lead roles. It will be hitting the screen on 11/8/2022. However, this will be the second collaboration of Saif with Om Raut. Both had worked together in the film Tanhaji which also starred and Kajol. In the film, the former was seen in a grey shade character role.

And in Adipurush, Saif will be seen in a key role. He will be playing the role of Ravana. Speaking about his upcoming film to The Indian Express, the actor said, “I am very excited about the film. I do believe that it will be part of cinematic history. While doing the shoot, it was exhausting also as there was a special costume for the role. So many people are trying to set you clothes, someone is doing the makeup. It sometimes feels that you are a piece of meat infront of the camera.”

He also praised the director and said he is K Asif reborn. Well, he also revealed that he wants to do a film like Vikram Vedha where I look like a normal guy.

Saif was last seen in Bhoot Police co starring , , Jacqueline Fernandes. The film received a good response from the audience. And he will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Rani Mukherjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari and it will be released on a digital platform on November 19.

