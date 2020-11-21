Saif Ali Khan believes his son Taimur Ali Khan will be an actor for sure: He's entertaining us already

Saif Ali Khan revealed to Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny that he believes his and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan will surely be an actor.

spoke candidly about his famous family during an appearance on Feels Good with Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny podcast. When Cerny asked Khan to give a brief description of his rich family history, the 50-year-old actor shared that his mother Sharmila Tagore's side of the family is related to Rabindranath Tagore and a long line of artists and painters.

Furthermore, Saif added how his ammi has been doing films since she was 16 and worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, about four or five movies. The Bhoot Police star also gushed about how his mother was the legendary filmmaker's "muse" and thought of her as the "ultimate representation of his art." Khan also revealed how his sons and Taimur Ali Khan may follow his footsteps as well. "My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already," Saif admitted, via Hindustan Times.

While we're aware of Ibrahim Ali Khan working passionately towards a probable Bollywood debut, we wonder if Taimur too will become an actor like his dad predicts!

Earlier, in an interview to SpotboyE, Saif had shared about Ibrahim, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in," and added, "I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for."

