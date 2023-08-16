Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: 7 Pictures that prove Vikram Vedha actor is a doting father

Saif Ali Khan is unarguably one of the finest actors Bollywood has ever seen. The National award-winner proved his mettle as an actor with a huge variety of roles in his illustrious career, which spans over 3 decades. Saif Ali Khan, who initially made his mark in the industry with impeccable comic timing, soon proved his versatility by playing some of the best-written negative roles in the history of Hindi cinema,

When it comes to his personal life, Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh, and the former couple welcomed two children together - actress Sara Ali Khan and budding actor Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Vikram Vedha actor is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the famous Bollywood star. The much-in-love couple is blessed with two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir aka Jeh Ali Khan.

On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday, here we present 7 lovely pictures that prove the popular actor is a doting father to his kids. Have a look...

Saif Ali Khan with little Sara and baby Ibrahim

In this picture, young dad Saif is seen posing with little Sara Ali Khan and baby Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was hardly a few months old. This adorable picture was shared by Sara on the occasion of Father's Day, a couple of years back.

Saif with Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Kareena

In this picture, which was clicked during a Diwali celebration before Jeh Ali Khan was born, the National award-winner is seen posing with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and children, Sara, Ibrahim, and Taimur.

Saif Ali Khan with newborn Sara

This lovely click was shared by the young actress on her dear father's birthday a few years back. In this picture, Saif Ali Khan is seen carrying his first born on his hands, just a few hours after she was born.

Saif's family time

This lovely picture of Saif Ali Khan with his four kids - Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh, was clicked during they visited their ancestral house, the Pataudi Palace, sometime back. The Kedarnath actress shared this picture on the occasion of little Jeh's birthday, on her Instagram handle.

Yoga time with the boys

Proud wife Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this million-dollar picture of Saif Ali Khan and their boys, in which the actor is seen practicing yoga with the sons, on her Instagram handle on the occasion of the International Yoga day.

Saif Ali Khan and sons

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this much-loved click of her favorite boys' gang - Saif Ali Khan and his sons, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan on her Instagram page, sometime back. "Can you find a better looking gang of boys? Hmmmmmmmmm #Saifu @______iak______ , Tim and Jeh baba," she captioned her post.

Funtime with Taimur

In this Valentine's Day special post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, doting dad Saif Ali Khan is seen posing with the young Taimur aka Tim Tim, who looks quite happy to have his favorite ice cream.

Saif's work front

The popular actor was last seen in Adipurush, the Prabhas-starring mythological film in which he appeared as the lead antagonist Lankesh aka Raavan. Saif Ali Khan is now set to return to the Telugu film industry with the upcoming Jr NTR starrer, Devara. The National award-winner is said to be playing a negative role in the film, which is slated to release in the Summer of 2024.

