Saif Ali Khan on Bollywood outpouring love for Sushant Singh Rajput: To pretend you care is ultimate hypocrisy

Saif Ali Khan spoke with brutal honesty in an interview about how Bollywood's sudden outpouring of love for Sushant Singh Rajput, post his untimely death, is the ultimate hypocrisy. Read below to know more about what the 49-year-old actor had to share on the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death shocked the nation, especially Bollywood, who took to social media to pay tribute to the young actor. However, the love bestowed upon Sushant, post his untimely demise, has netizens divided over the fact as to whether it was genuine or not. believes that people are trying to gain some mileage from Sushant's tragedy, whether it be to show compassion, interest or even a political stance. In an interview with The Times of India, Khan spoke unabashedly about how a day of silence or introspection out of respect for Sushant is more becoming than the outpouring of love from people who obviously didn't care about him.

"We don't care about anybody. You know, it's a very cutthroat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that's an insult to the dead, you know, it's an insult to the soul that's gone. I think the least we can do is just have some introspection, you know, maybe some silence - not try and come across as, you know, the most politically astute or the kindest or the wisest or something or the other? Some angles have spun off in all directions, you know? And I think that's just really, really sad." the 49-year-old actor staunchly continued.

Saif added that to take any stand at the moment which is anything other than sorrow is manipulating the situation. Such people look at this period of grief as an opportunity to take a shot at somebody.

Khan feels sad that "film people can't think beyond films" and assume this terrible thing that happened to Sushant was because of his films. However, there is so much more to life and maybe Sushant was upset about other things in his life, a personal reason, which had nothing to do with films. "If you can't see beyond that, you will put everything on that – the movies you do," Saif concluded.

Credits :The Times of India

