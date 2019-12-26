Saif Ali Khan on CAA Protests: There are so many things that concern us about what we are reading

Saif Ali Khan said that he would like the CAA protest to be associated with exactly what he is protesting against. There might be a possibility that he will end up representing a different kind of protest.

The Citizenship Amendment Act protests, also known as the CAA have spread across India. The entire country and its citizens are grappling with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and days after the violent protests broke in the capital, Bollywood stars are taking to social media to voice their opinions on the current state of affairs. From Jonas to Rajinikanth, a lot of stars have come out to voice their opinions on the ongoing CAA protests. , who is not on social media spoke about the protest to Hindustan Times.

Saif said that he would like the protest to be associated with exactly what he is protesting against. There might be a possibility that he will end up representing a different kind of protest. So he is not sure yet. Until he is sure what he is protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, he needs to think more. He further said, “There is so much being written in the press, there are so many things that give us concern about what we are reading. India will be defined by either the judiciary or the government or ultimately the people and we will know in what kind of environment we are living in. But it is still a little... That is dwelling on what I am reading and what I am told.”

Showing concern, the Laal Kapttan actor said that there are many things that give us a cause for concern, watching and wondering how where it will all end up. It is everybody’s right to protest peacefully and everybody’s right not to.”

On this Saif's Sacred Games co-star Aamir Bashir who portrayed the role of Inspector Majid Ali Khan tweeted, “FFS!!! Talk to Majid, Sartaj! Even #Gaitonde knew his sh*t. #NotSacredGames #AntiCAAProtests #NRC_CAA_Protests.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman directed by Nitin Kakkar and sees Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla making her Bollywood debut in it. Apart from Saif and Alaya, the rom-com also sees Saif reunite with . The January 2020 release also stars Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Amar Khanna, Tabu as Jaya Bakshi and Alaya Furniturewala as Gauri Khanna. Jawaani Jaaneman is set to release on January 30, 2020.

