Saif Ali Khan clarifies and apologises for his controversial 'humane' Raavan statement on Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan's statement on playing Raavan in Prabhas starrer Adhipurush faced backlash. The actor has now issued clarification and withdrawn his statement.

seems to have landed in troubled waters as his recent interview statement on his Adipurush characters hurt a section of citizens. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif had opened up on playing Raavan in Prabhas starrer Adhipurush and said, "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose."

The statement did not go down well with many as Mumbai BJP leader Ram Kadam criticised the actor for the same. Kadam had tweeted, "Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan's character says Ravan's abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan's humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified."

Kadam added, "Director @OmRaut director, you made #Tanhaji which was well received worldwide bcz it does justice to Hindu pride and Marathi asmita. But if #Adhipurush plans to show Ravan in positive light and justify the inhuman act of abduction of Sita Maa, we will never allow that to happen. Hope better sense prevails #JaiShriRam."

Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan's character says Ravan's abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan's humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified. — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) December 6, 2020

Reacting to the same, Saif has now clarified and withdrawn his statement and said that he never intended to hurt anyone. Take a look at his statement below:

"I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," Saif said.

