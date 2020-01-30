Saif Ali Khan comes from another planet as no one talks like him says Jawaani Jaaneman co star Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday opens up about his and Saif Ali Khan's character in Jawaani Jaaneman and says that Saif's point of view is real, but a little different from the usual.

Ananya Panday's father and actor Chunky Panday, who was last seen in Housefull 4 as his famous character Akhiri Pasta is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman also starring , Alaya F and . Speaking about his and Saif's character, Chunky Panday said to BT that they are playing these forever bachelors, who think it’s best to fly solo and not get tied down. Like young bachelors, they hit on girls. But one night, life turns on its head for Saif’s character — from a single man, he turns into a father and a to-be grandfather!

He further added, "And then, something goes awry with my character, too, which brings the viewer to the understated message of the film — Ours is not the lifestyle one should ideally follow. We’ve shot at a real nightspot in London, but we would shoot during the day, with fake alcohol and junior artistes. It was like being sent to hell to sin away with no chance to sin.” Speaking about living life as his character does in Jawaani Jaaneman, Chunky said that those days, he used to hit the nightclubs and be THE guy on the floor. He has lived this character for years in his life. It’s just that this time, he got paid to relive his bachelorhood. He used to be a mastikhor those days. Also, the party scene was crazy and they didn’t have to bother much. Even as actors, they didn’t have anyone following them crazily everywhere. Chunky feels bad for his children, who have not seen that era of zero social pressures and a life away from mobile phones. Life was less complicated.

Speaking about Saif whom he knows since the Tanhaji actor was a kid, the Saaho actor said, "He has come a long way since then. I love talking to him. He comes from another planet because no one talks like him, and no one has the kind of perspective he has on numerous subjects. I wait to meet him. His point of view is real, but a little different from the usual, laced with his patent dark humour. He has no pretence. He’s a strong actor, secure and effortless; no matter who he is pitted against, his characters flow out of him. He won’t let you feel it, but he’s sharp and switches off instantly after the take. He doesn’t talk big, does what he wants, and lets you do your thing. That’s confidence, which is rare.”

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman will be hitting the screens on January 31, 2020.

