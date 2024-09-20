Saif Ali Khan coming late on Bullett Raja sets affected film’s schedule, recalls Tigmanshu Dhulia; ‘Was under a lot of pressure’

Saif Ali Khan was an unexpected choice for Tigmanshu Dhulia's 2013 film Bullett Raja, and in a recent interview, the director reflected on his experience collaborating with the actor. Dhulia noted that the shooting schedule became chaotic; he explained that they had limited time to film due to the shorter daylight hours in winter. He also pointed out that Saif was not punctual during the shoot, and they were under much pressure.

Talking about his experience, Dhulia told Mashable India, “The experience was very good. It could have been better if I had more time. The shoot was scheduled for 75 days but it finished in 102 days. I was under a lot of pressure.” Elaborating on what went wrong, Tigmanshu said, “We were shooting during winter so we would get less daylight. Saif wouldn’t come on time. Otherwise, the experience was good.”

In the same conversation, the director expressed his preference for actors who completely surrender and leave their issues behind during a shoot. He mentioned that he wants actors to be his friends while working with him, emphasizing that they should be willing to let go of any arrogance or baggage. He explained that when actors surrender, the process becomes much more manageable.

Bullett Raja also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Jimmy Sheirgill. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film explored the connections between the mafia and the state's political landscape. Vidyut Jammwal, Chunky Pandey, Ravi Kishan, Gulshan Grover, and Raj Babbar played supporting roles.

Unfortunately, the film received poor reviews from critics and underperformed at the box office. Since then, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Saif Ali Khan have not collaborated on any projects.

Saif's upcoming project will be Devara, where he stars with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. This film, filmed in Telugu, is scheduled for a pan-Indian release on September 27, 2024. Additionally, he is involved in Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter, produced by Anand under his banner, Marflix Pictures, in collaboration with Mamta Anand. The film will be directed by Robbie Grewal and will also feature the talented Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role.

