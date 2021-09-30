Saif Ali Khan confirms son Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar; Says Jeh is his mental age than any of his kids

and Amrita Singh’s son is working as an assistant director on ’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani starring and . The new update was confirmed by the actor Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with radio host, Siddharth Kannan, Saif spoke about his bond with each one of his children. During the chat, he also revealed Ibrahim’s Bollywood plans. “They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are," he said.

Speaking about Taimur, Jeh and Sara, Saif said, “Sara is older and we have a very different equation and of course, Taimur is looking to you for guidance and all that, Jeh is just smiling and drooling (laughs), much more my mental age than any of them. He's the newborn of course. They are different, luckily and interestingly, as Sara said, every decade of my life has had a kid. From the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so that's what it is. I'm different too.”

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and they have two sons together, Taimur and Jeh.

In a previous interview with HT Brunch, speaking about Taimur and Jeh, Kareena had said that she will be happy if Tim comes and tells her if he wants to do something else like climb Mount Everest may be. The actress said she wants to stand by and support her kids.