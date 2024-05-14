Saif Ali Khan cracked joke about Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar screamed on Dil Chahta Hai set; Suchitra Pillai recalls

Suchitra Pillai's portrayal of the possessive, overbearing girlfriend in Dil Chahta Hai, still lingers vividly in the memories of many, even decades after its release. In a recent conversation, Suchitra reminisced about some behind-the-scenes moments from the iconic film, including an incident where Saif Ali Khan's humorous antics during the shoot left her in fits of laughter, earning her a scolding from director Farhan Akhtar.

Saif Ali Khan's joke during Dil Chahta Hai had Suchitra bursting into laughter

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra Pillai recalled the fun she had shooting for Dil Chahta Hai. She mentioned that most of her scenes were with Saif Ali Khan, and she had one significant scene with all three guys, Saif, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna, before the song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, which was shot at a nightclub. She described it as super fun, especially with Saif always bringing the fun vibe.

She humorously reminisced, "It was super fun and Saif was always fun. All these guys wearing tight leather pants… it was a good sight for me. I remember in one of the scene before the song when Aamir comes and sits on the chair beside me and Saif said something in my ear. He said, 'Haan, I know where you are looking.' I burst out laughing immediately after that and Farhan Akhtar started screaming. He said, 'What are you laughing about?' But how can I say what I am laughing about. But we had so much fun."

Suchitra also reflected on her experiences working with Akshaye Khanna and Aamir Khan. She noted that while Akshaye initially seemed reserved, once she got to know him, she found him to be incredibly enjoyable. Despite people being wary of his mood swings, she discovered he was actually quite fun to be around.

Regarding Aamir, she highlighted his perfectionist nature, even during rehearsals. However, she emphasized that he carried no ego and showed no pretense. In fact, she praised all three actors for their down-to-earth demeanor.

About Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai broke new ground in Indian cinema, changing how stories were told. It explored friendship, love, and personal growth in a relatable way, setting a new standard for realism. The film also featured Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

