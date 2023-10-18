Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty’s UNSEEN photos from Cocktail sets are unmissable

Saba Pataudi, the sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, is quite active on social media. She is often seen posting priceless, unseen photographs from the family album. Her Instagram feed is just a treat to the fans. The royal member is so affectionate towards her siblings and other relations that she always loves documenting the time spent together on social media. Recently, the actress dropped some captivating BTS pictures from the sets of Cocktail, starring his brother Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone.

Saba Pataudi drops unseen BTS pics from the sets of Cocktail ft. Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan

Today, on October 18, Saba took to her Instagram and shared some endearing BTS photos from the sets of Cocktail in London. In the multi-picture post, the first photo features Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi with their mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and others. The second photo features Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty casually sitting on the ground and striking a pose for the camera. In the photo, the trio seems to be waiting for the shot to get ready, while the last photo is the lead cast clicked in a candid moment. The three of them are seen bursting into hysterical laughter while surrounded by the spot people.

The pictures are enough to describe that the pictures are clicked during the winter days. All the members in the photograph are seen wearing winter apparel. Sharing the post, Saba captioned the post, “Cocktail....! Collecting memories (sparkling emoji). Shooting in London....:) Those were the days ....”. She also added the hashtags like mood, today, past, reflections, and just.

Take a look:

In the first photo, Saif is seen wearing a blue sweater with a pastel muffler and denim jeans. Saba is also seen in a denim jacket with a red muffler over it, while their mother, Sharmila Tagore, looks graceful in a black cardigan.

About Cocktail

The romantic-comedy-drama movie, Cocktail, was released in the year 2012. The triangle love story had Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the lead roles along with Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, Manoj Pahwa, and Randeep Hooda (guest appearance) amongst others.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film was not only a commercial and critical success but continues to swoon over movie lovers, even a decade after its release.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils how her mother-in-law was the 'game changer' in the 60s