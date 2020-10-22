Saif Ali Khan describes Pataudi as a small palace of seven bedrooms; Says ‘Taimur is developing country intere

Saif Ali Khan has explained that the Pataudi palace has Raj style architecture and beautiful gardens.

, who was spending time with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace for almost a month, has just returned to Mumbai yesterday. Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif has revealed that it was his longest stay there in years. He said he wishes he could have stayed longer as it is too beautiful there. “But you have to get back to reality, and rejoin the living,” mentioned Saif.

Later, while discussing about the Pataudi Palace, he described it as a small palace with only seven bedrooms. He further explained that the palace has Raj style architecture and beautiful gardens. And during their recent stay in the palace, it was fun for him to watch his little munchkin Taimur play hide-and-seek among the trees, feeding biscuits to the squirrels. Saif said, “Taimur is developing country interests and is no longer scared of bugs, lizards or the black ants.”

Reportedly, the actor bought back the ancestral palace from Neemrana Group of Hotels, to whom the actor’s father Mansoor Ali Pataudi had given it on lease for whopping Rs 800 crore. “It’s a massive exaggeration; a miscommunication really. It’s impossible to put a value to it in monetary terms because emotionally, the property is priceless.” He also said that when his father leased it out, the time was different and the owners who ran a hotel in the palace have taken good care of the property and was like family.

Later, Saif wrapped up the lease that was left, paid up and took possession of their home again. “It was a fair financial arrangement and contrary to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it,” the Omkara actor added.

When asked about settling there with family, Saif said, “I can and it would be a good life. We just need some good schools around.” He also talked about Pataudi trust which already supports a few charitable initiatives like education for the girl child and acid attack survivors.

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena are gearing up to welcome their second child early next year. Talking about the new member, he said “I can’t wait. This is the best stage to bring up kids.”

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

