Saif Ali Khan DISMISSES report of security guard being sacked; Breaks silence on ‘bedroom’ comment to paps

On March 2, as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan returned after attending Malaika Arora’s mom Joyce’s 70th birthday bash, the couple was followed by the paparazzi to their building. A video of Saif Ali Khan telling the paparazzi, “ek kaam kariye, humaare bedroom me aa jaiye (Do one thing, follow us to the bedroom),” went viral on social media. Recently a report claimed that post the incident, Kareena and Saif were contemplating legal action against the paps, and that the watchman on duty has been sacked. However, Saif has rubbished these reports, and has issued a statement.

Saif Ali Khan issues a statement and breaks silence on ‘bedroom’ comment

Addressing the incident that took place at 2 am inside his building premises on Thursday, Saif Ali Khan said, “The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behavior and everyone needs to be in limits,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan added, “We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line?” He then addressed the ‘bedroom’ comment that he made to paparazzi and said that he made the comment because the paps had already crossed one line. He said that clicking pictures of Taimur Ali Khan during his extracurricular classes or any class is not required. “Paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. And that's all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. And that's all I have to say, thank you,” concluded Saif.

