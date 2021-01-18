  1. Home
Saif Ali Khan on embracing parenthood with Kareena Kapoor Khan: I’m excited about being a father again

In a recent interview, Tandav star Saif Ali Khan has opened up about his latest release, upcoming films Bhoot Police, Adipurush and others. He also talked about being a father again.
January 18, 2021
Saif Ali Khan, who recently featured in the web series Tandav, is a perfect family man apart from being a brilliant actor. Recently, while speaking to GQ India, Saif Ali Khan has spoken about his latest release, upcoming films, embracing parenthood and more. Talking about his likes and dislikes, Saif said “I am not into crowds. I like intimacy, I like small dinners. I love nothing more.” Saif’s Tandav has been directed by popular filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. It is getting mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

The actor portrayed the role of a shrewd politician named Samar Pratap Singh in Tandav. Talking about the series being released on an OTT platform, he said if Tandav had been ready for a while, he would have been happier if it released a few months ago too. “But just to be able to have a piece of work being released to the public during a crisis, when entertainment has become an important medium to maintaining one’s mental equilibrium and happiness, it feels great to know that we have done something on a platform that is viewable,” he added.

This year Saif has Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and the remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. Talking about these upcoming films, he said, “I feel like I’d fallen off something and was in a bit of a hole, and I have really climbed my way out of it. I’ve worked very hard, and I am hoping that these things give me the result that pushes me higher.”

On the personal front, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan are soon going to welcome a new member to their family. Saif said that he is excited about being a father again. He further stated that he loves children; he loves the idea of having their warmth and happiness at home. Saif further clarified that he has older children and with them, he shares a different relationship as they are more mature and at different stages in their lives. “But I am very happy to welcome another tiny tot home before we get old,” Saif concluded.

Credits :GQ India

