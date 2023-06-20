Saif Ali Khan enjoys family time with Kareena Kapoor, sons Jeh and Taimur amid Adipurush row; See pic

Saif Ali Khan has been making headlines for his recently released film Adipurush. The actor has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism for the role of Lankesh that he has played in the Om Raut directorial. Amidst all the chaos, the actor seems to be having a gala time with his family and enjoying a nice family vacation. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures of her with her hubby and both the kids Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor shares picture from vacay with Saif Ali Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories. In the first picture, we can see Bebo walking with Saif Ali Khan as they both hold hands and walk together in the park. Kareena can be seen dressed in a shirt with black stripes that she paired with baggy denim. Saif on the other hand is wearing a black sleeveless jacket that he paired over black pants. Then comes a picture of the couple with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan walking in the park. Last but not the least is a picture of the actress pouting in all her glory.

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena is currently busy shooting for The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat in the pipeline. On the other hand, Saif is yet to announce his next after Adipurush.

