Saif Ali Khan on expensive marriages: I have 4 kids; I am getting too scared

Saif Ali Khan is one such actor who is known for his wit and great sense of humour. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhoot Police. He was on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with his co-stars and from the promo that has been doing the rounds, it looks like the actors had a blast. In the clip from the show that has gone viral, we can hear Saif talking about expensive marriages and how is afraid of it.

Actually, it all began with the topic of ’s wedding. The actress was questioned by Kapil Sharma as to why she decided to get married in an intimate ceremony. To this, Yami replied that she and her family wanted to follow the lockdown protocols hence decided to go low-key with the wedding ceremony. Hearing this, Saif revealed that he, too, wanted an intimate and private wedding but that couldn't happen because of how big the Kapoor family is. On this everyone burst out in laughter.

Later, when the topic of expensive marriages started, Saif said that he is afraid of big fat wedding ceremonies because he has 4 kids and that can certainly leave a huge dent on his bank balance. Well, we absolutely understand the plight of Saif as a father here.

Recently the actor along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and two kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan headed out for a family vacay. The entire family was spotted at the airport today. The location remain undisclosed till now.

