Saif Ali Khan expresses concern for son Ibrahim’s future: ‘Just like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer’

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. The actor has proved his acting prowess in films including Cocktail, Go Goa Gone, Dil Chahta Hai, and others. Saif is currently busy shooting for his film Vikram Vedha. Apart from his work, Saif is often seen spending time with all his four children- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Jeh, and Taimur. Recently, in an interview with Zoom, the actor spoke about his son Ibrahim’s future. To note, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar on his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In a chat with the news portal, Saif said that he is “concerned for Ibrahim’s future” and he is happy that his son is working hard. “I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well,” he added.

In the same conversation, Saif also spoke about the strikingly similar looks and said, “He also says I look like a young Saif. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good and said this is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor.”

For those unaware, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif’s children from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. Fans often get amazed comparing the similarities in their looks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in the movie Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He also has Adipurush with actors Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

