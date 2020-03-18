Saif Ali Khan on the failure of Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal: Hits and misses are a part of the game

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, a film which was a remake of his own film by the same name (2009) starring and . Soon after the trailer of the film was released, Saif Ali Khan was asked if he liked the trailer and he had said that although its been 10 years to his film but he still remembers shooting for Love Aaj Kal and then Saif confessed that he kind of liked his trailer more.

Now that Sara’s film has hit the screens, sadly, the film failed to meet people’s expectations and as a result, bombed at the box office as it earned a gross of Rs 41.65 crores in India, and earned 12 crore nett on its opening day. Now when Saif was asked about Sara’s last film not faring well at the box office, Saif had said that he is still proud of Sara. “I am very proud of Sara. Hits and misses are a part of the game,” shared Saif.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite , and currently, she is shooting for Anand L.Rai’s Atrang Re co-starring and Dhanush. Recently, a series of videos of Sara and mother Amrita Singh had gone viral on social media wherein he was seen attending the Ganga Arti in Varanasi while she made heads turn in a simple cotton Indian look

Check out Sara Ali Khan's still from Love Aaj Kal here:

