Saif Ali Khan on fan frenzy for Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan at airport: Don’t want anyone stepping on my son

Saif Ali Khan recently lost his calm on a selfie seeking fan at the airport when he returned to Mumbai with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. In a recent interview, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor opened up about the fan frenzy and difficulties at the airport.

Every time, , Kareena Kapoor Khan and their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan step out of their house, they managed to grab everyone’s attention. Often fans run behind the Kareena, Saif and Taimur for photos and selfies and it gets worse when they are at the airport. While both Saif and Kareena often oblige fans with selfies and get clicked at the airport, at times, there have been cases when fans didn’t stop asking for selfies or coming in their way which led to the Jawaani Jaaneman actor getting miffed.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif opened up about the difficulties he and Kareena go through at times with Taimur when fans seek selfies and follow them around. Saif mentioned that he understands that it comes with the territory and that they try to take it in their stride. But, it gets difficult at times as people don’t stop. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor stated that he is thinking about getting some extra security for next time as he doesn’t want people to step on Taimur.

(Also Read: Saif Ali Khan REVEALS difference in raising Taimur, Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim; Says ‘Am little more patient now’)

Saif said, “One of the worst places to be is a couple of feet behind a Bollywood celebrity, because people will trample you, your parent and child, to get a picture. They are not bothered if it’s offensive or intrusive. Maybe I will get some extra security for us at the airport next time because I don’t want anyone stepping on my son. But again, it goes with the territory, that’s what landing back in Mumbai is all about. And given the many advantages to a celebrity’s life, we take it in our stride. Of course, it would have been nicer if it wasn’t there.”

Meanwhile, Saif also spoke about his holidays with Kareena and Taimur. Khan even revealed that he was debating making his Instagram debut due to the holiday photos. However, he still hasn’t gone ahead with it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif is gearing up for the release of Jawaani Jaaneman that stars and Alaya F. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani. Jawaani Jaaneman will hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More