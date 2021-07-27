Saif Ali Khan on fan’s suggestion to remake Baby’s Day Out with son Taimur Ali Khan: 'It would be so tiring'

One of Saif Ali Khan’s fans wants him and Taimur to star in a remake of Baby’s Day Out. The actor read out this special request during his appearance on the show, ‘Feet Up with The Stars’. The fan called the fifty-year-old actor the coolest dad in Bollywood, and said that he would love to see Saif and Taimur in the remake of the 1994 American adventure and comedy film. Saif, however, is not so sure about this idea. He responded by saying that working with kids, especially one’s own, can be a ‘task’ and become tiring.

The Sacred Games actor responded, “It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’, after a while. It’s difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together.” Saif and Kareena’s first-born, Taimur, has always been a sensation among the paparazzi and fans. At only four years old, the adorable star kid already has multiple fan accounts dedicated to him on social media. So, a request to watch the Junior Nawab on screen is not surprising at the least.

Last year, Saif talked about his family’s long list of contributions to the film industry on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast. He said that just like the rest of his family, Taimur “will be an actor for sure”. Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2019. The young actor has already marked her presence in the industry. Sara’s brother, and Saif’s eldest son, Ibrahim will be following in his father’s footsteps as well.

On the work front, Saif will be soon seen in films like “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, “Adipurush”, “Bhoot Police”.

