Saif Ali Khan feels theatre vs OTT debate is 'redundant'; Says 'They are entirely different things'

Saif Ali Khan is one such actor who has ventured out on the OTT platforms a lot. Be it Sacred Games or his recently released movie Bhoot Police, the actor has explored different genres and has worked in web series and films. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Saif revealed that he feels fortunate to be living at a time when the OTT platform has opened up like never before and has created newer avenues for all creative people involved and elevated the entertainment space as a whole.

“Traditionally, the small screen has been less glamorous than the big screen but these guys spent money to make the small screen bigger than what’s happening on the big screen. It is an incredibly revolutionary thought. And it was nominated at the International Emmys, when does that happen for me, never…I am very excited about the possibilities. I always knew that it is something great. I see Ajay Devgn also doing something on the web and I feel so good. I think we should all be doing web shows,” Saif Ali Khan adds.

Saif Ali Khan had entered the OTT space at a time when the idea of OTT platforms was not easily acceptable amongst the masses. The Bhoot Police actor revealed that he had been aware of this shift towards the OTT platform from the beginning.

“I think it was the first time for me to get something first in life. It is not really my thing to try and be a pioneer in anyway. It is lucky in a way but it is also fairly logical that if a big OTT was coming to India and there is a production house which likes to experiment and then one of the names that would come up would be mine because I have been on the edge of looking for something like that in a way,” the 51-year-old explains.

Saif Ali Khan concluded by saying that the whole theatre vs OTT debate is quite redundant and there is no competition between the two.

