Saif Ali Khan feels Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma are acing marriage: They look really nicely balanced

and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most good looking, gorgeous and loved B-town couples, and whenever the two step out, Bebo and Saif hog all the limelight. Now during a recent chat show, when this Angrezi Medium actress asked hubby Saif Ali Khan as to which couple in B-town is acing marriage right now, Saif Ali Khan had the most apt reply as he took Virat Kohli and ’s name.

Saif Ali Khan said, “I like Virat and Anushka, they look really nicely balanced together so they seem happy.” To this, Saif Ali Khan had a rather interesting explanation because if you know, just like Virat and Anushka, Saif’s parents- Sharmila Tagore was an actress and Saif’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a cricketer, and therefore, Saif feels that Virat and Anushka lead a balanced married life. Saif said, “Maybe it's because you know my parents had a similar balance…that I kind of appreciate that like a movie star and a crickter .. different worlds …”

Thereafter, Kareena interjected and said that not just Virat and Anushka, they both are also acing marriage and to this, Saif said, “Its not good to praise yourself na…We are at least setting some kind of goals in some way..nazar na lage.” Aww, we go! Well, we totally agree with Saif’s answer because as much as we love Virat and Anushka, we equally love Saif and Bebo. On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, and Kareena will next be seen in Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan

