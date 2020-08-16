  1. Home
Saif Ali Khan gets the sweetest 50th birthday cake surprise from Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who are currently in Goa, made their presence felt with the cake they sent for their dad Saif Ali Khan. Check it out below.
Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday when the clock struck 12 and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were by his side to celebrate the big occasion. However, his daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan, son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were not to be seen. From Sara and Ibrahim's social media presence, looks like the siblings are still vacationing in Goa and thus missed Saif's birthday celebration. 

However, Sara and Ibrahim made their presence felt with the cake they sent for their dad. In the many pictures shared on social media, Saif can be seen cutting two big cakes. While one is a fancy black and gold cake covered in some stunning fondant work, the other is a simple one but extremely special as it reads 'Happy Birthday Abba'. Not just that, the cake features a picture of Sara, Taimur and Ibrahim together posing witht their dad. 

Meanwhile, Kareena, Karisma, Soha and Kunal took to Instagram to wish Saif on his 50th birthday. Sharing a fun boomerang and flaunting her baby bump, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life."  Whereas, Karisma and Soha gave a sneak peek into the stunning celebrations that were underway last night.

Karisma's birthday wish for Saif read, "Happy 50th Saifu ! Coolest brother in law ever #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration." Soha thanked her brother for inspiring her every day. "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead," she wrote.  

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Happy 50th birthday Saif. He mentioned in an interview that he was 24 years old when Sara was born, that makes her 26 years old. Why is Sara hiding her age. Lol

