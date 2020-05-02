Saif Ali Khan gives a hair cut to Taimur Ali Khan & fans think Kareena Kapoor Khan should give one to him too

This lockdown has witnessed many people turn hairstylists and the latest to join the club is Saif Ali Khan as he gets on with a hair cut for their munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to share an adorable photo of the two.

The lockdown has definitely come across as a rather difficult time for all of us and so, to keep up, everyone has been busy doing their own thing to beat the boredom and get rid of the monotony that has taken over. Social media has been just about the right place to have a look at things that people have been doing amid the lockdown and probably, take some inspiration from them. But as it turns out, here, has taken some inspiration from other people as he took to cutting Taimur Ali Khan's hair.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a fun photo of Timtim and Saif as the duo posed for a photo before the haircut and in fact, everyone dropped all these adorable comments, and sister Karisma Kapoor tops the list. In the photo, Saif is seen wearing a white kurta pyjama while TimTim seems to be busy looking here and there. The photo is definitely adorable and we want to have a look at what the final result looks like.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's post of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan:

Adorable much?

ALSO READ: THIS video of Taimur Ali Khan smiling and addressing the paparazzi as ‘Media’ deserves your attention

Apart from turning hairstylist, Saif and Taimur have also been indulging in painting the walls during the lockdown, photos of which Kareena shared on her social media. However, she also went on to share a stunning photo of herself soaking in the sun while they enjoy themselves colouring the walls.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×