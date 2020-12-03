Saif Ali Khan on 'good looking son' Ibrahim Ali Khan: Like Hrithik Roshan, he should just explode on screen

In a recent chat, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and how his photos on Diwali reminded fans of his younger days. He even expressed that Ibrahim should be 'less seen' for now.

Actor has expressed previously in interviews that he'd like if all his kids were a part of Bollywood and particularly, about , he had mentioned that he thinks he is 'prepared' for acting. Since then, fans of the Tanhaji actor have been hoping to see the young star kid on screen. With Ibrahim's photos on Diwali with Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh going viral on social media, the star kid seems to already have a huge fan following. And now, his dad has expressed he thinks Ibrahim would light up the screens like .

In a candid chat with Mumbai Mirror, Saif spoke about 'good-looking son' Ibrahim and mentioned that for now, his son is still trying to develop his personality. Further, he claimed that Ibrahim will always have to face comparisons with him and that he cannot do anything about it. However, he said that for now, Ibrahim should be seen less for now as he felt that his son was still 'growing.' Saif even hoped that whenever Ibrahim enters B-town, he'd have an entry as Hrithik.

Sharing his thoughts, Saif said, "Like Hrithik Roshan, he should just explode on screen. There will be comparisons with me; he can’t avoid that, but he's still growing, developing his own personality, so it's best to be seen less for now."

Meanwhile, Saif is currently in Palampur with , to shoot for Bhoot Police. Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan also joined him before Diwali for vacay and have been spending time with him in the hills. Their vacay photos from the hills have been going viral on social media. The actor is all set to welcome his second child as actress Kareena is expecting. When the news was announced, Saif had said that he was excited about another addition to his family.

