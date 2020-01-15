Saif Ali Khan has an EPIC reply when asked about going to the same pub with Taimur Ali Khan & Ibrahim; READ ON

Jawaani Janemaan starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu will hit the theatres on January 31 this year.

and Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest father -son duo in B-town because whenever the two step out of their house, we can’t take our eyes off either of them. From their airport photos to paparazzi pictures, Taimur Ali khan enjoying a piggyback ride on daddy’s arms is a sight you wouldn’t want to miss. Now, as we speak, Saif is busy with the promotions of Jawaani Janemaan and during the song launch of the film, Saif was asked a rather interesting question as to what will he do if he goes clubbing with Ibrahim and Taimur.

To this, Saif had a rather interesting answer as he said that Taimur and him often go to the same club since they travel together, Taimur ends up going out with Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the song launch, this Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor said, “Taimur and I often go to the same club and we often like the same girl but then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit bigger than me so I don’t know if I can do that.”

Well, now that Saif Ali Khan is nearing 50, he feels that he shall leave girls and pubs to and instead stay at home and read to Taimur. “I’ll leave girls & pubs to Ibrahim and will probably stay at home & read to Taimur, I am an old man now just pretending to be cool,” said Saif. On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring and Kajol and next, he will be seen in Jawaani Janemaan featuring and debutante Alaya. In the film, Saif will be seen grooving to the re-created version of the popular song 'Ole Ole' and Punjabi song 'Jihne Mera Dil Luteya'. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the film will hit the theatres on January 31 this year.

