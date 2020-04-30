Saif Ali Khan on Irrfan Khan’s demise: I’ve thought of him as perhaps the most watchable actor of our times

In an interview, Jawaani Jaaneman actor Saif Ali Khan got talking about the demise of Irrfan Khan and called him the most watchable actor of all times. Read on

Yesterday, Bollywood actors took to social media to express a sense of grief over the untimely demise of Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan. After getting admitted at a hospital in Mumbai owing to a colon infection, yesterday on April 29, 2020, Piku actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai. Later, Irrfan’s spokesperson released an official statement to confirm the news of his demise. Irrfan, all of 53, was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai when he passed away and the actor is survived by wife Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan.

From Amitabh Bachchan, , , , , to , and other celebs, everyone took to social media to pen a note for the late actor and his extraordinaire talent. While Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a still from Angrezi Medium to express grief over his demise, , in an interview, hailed Irrfan as one of the most watchable actors of all times. “I have always thought of Irrfan Khan as perhaps the best, most watchable and most natural actor of our times. He was way too young to go. Very very sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, and family. May God bless his soul,” shared Saif.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, only a select few Bollywood celebs were snapped at the funeral of Irrfan. Celebs like Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kapil Sharma, and Mika Singh attended the funeral and Irrfan’s was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon. On the work front, Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starrig Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's note for Irrfan Khan post his demise:

Credits :Times of India

