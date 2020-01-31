Saif Ali Khan on Jawaani Jaaneman co star Tabu: She will make anything come alive in an interesting way

Saif Ali Khan has recently spoken in details about his working experience with Jawaani Jaaneman co - star Tabu. Read on to know more.

– starrer Jawaani Jaaneman hit the theatre screens today and till now has received positive response from the audiences. The star cast has been appreciated for giving a stellar performance in the comedy drama which revolves around how people deal with complex human relationships in the course of their lives. The best part is that audiences are able to watch the on – screen Jodi of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu on the silver screen after a long time.

Recently in an interview with TOI, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his experience of working with Tabu who is considered to be one of the finest Bollywood actresses. The Kurbaan actor went on to call Tabu a lovely actress and revealed that they have had no rehearsals. He further said that he was very excited when she came on board because she happens to be a good artist. Saif went in to call Tabu one of his favourite actors too.

(ALSO READ: Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F try to do their best to salvage a weak screenplay)

He also said that the De De Pyaar De actress can make anything come alive in an interesting way. Saif and Tabu have previously worked in many movies like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Tu Chor Mai Sipahi, etc. Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, the movie also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F. For the unversed, Alaya portrays the role of Saif’s on – sceen daughter in the rib – tickling comedy. The movie has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and is co – produced by Jackky Bhagnani.

Credits :Times of India

Read More