Saif Ali Khan jokes about having Jeh during the second COVID-19 lockdown at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Saif Ali Khan is known for his wit and his sense of humour. The actor recently appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his recently released movie Bhoot Police. He opened up about a lot of things that the actor did during the COVID-19 lockdown and spoke about having a baby in the second one.

When was asked that what did he do during the lockdown, Saif revealed that while he learnt French and cooking during the first one, he had a baby in the second one. After saying this Saif was also seen smiling and bumping his fist in the air. For the unversed, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second baby Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year. The couple was criticized a lot after they named their son Jehangir. But that did not affect both Saif or Kareena even a bit.

Although Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tried their best to keep Jeh away from the glare of the media, he got papped recently and his pictures went viral. After this, they shared his pictures and even stepped out with him for the paparazzi to take pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently basking on the success of Bhoot Police that also starred, , Jacqueline Fernandez and in lead roles. Next, the actor will be seen in Om Raut’s Aadipurush where Saif will be essaying the role of Ravana. It will also star south superstar Prabhas in the lead role. While Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of Sita, Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman in the movie.

ALSO READ: Bad news for Bhoot Police team; Saif Ali Khan & Arjun Kapoor starrer leaked online