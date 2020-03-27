Saif Ali Khan & Kajol's candid moments on the sets of a film in this BTS video will take you back to the 90s

We have come across a BTS video from the sets of the Saif Ali Khan- Kajol starrer Bambai Ka Babu which is sure to deserve your attention. Check out the video.

and Kajol are considered Bollywood’s finest actors who have been ruling the hearts of the audiences for almost three decades. The two of them were recently seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Kajol’s husband . Saif and Kajol have previously collaborated for many projects and the 1996 movie Bambai Ka Babu happens to be one of them. We have recently come across a BTS video from the sets of the movie.

The video showcases various bits and pieces from the sets of the action-drama which are sure to make us nostalgic about the 90s era. What has caught our attention are certain candid moments shared by Saif Ali Khan and Kajol on the sets that are worth a watch. For instance, Kajol is seen giving an interview only to be interrupted by the Pataudi prince midway. She gives it back to him in a hilarious manner stating that he needs to get bandaged owing to his present getup.

In yet another clipping, the two actors are seen poking fun at each other before the enactment of a scene. As a whole, this video is a kind of reverse journey back to the 90s and gives us a clear picture of how movie shoots happened at that time. And just for the record, if you are thinking that Kajol and Saif played love interests in the movie then you are absolutely wrong! For the unversed, Bambai Ka Babu was directed by Vikram Bhatt and co-produced by Gul Advani. It also featured Atul Agnihotri, Vaishnavi Mahant, Reema Lagoo, Viju Khote and others in pivotal roles. As of now, if you are bored of binge-watching the same old Netflix stuff again and again amid the lockdown period, we suggest you watch this hit movie from the 90s that will surely freshen up your mind.

LEHREN RETRO

