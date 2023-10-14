Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar arrive in style at Sanjay Kapoor’s residence ahead of his birthday

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has flaunted his acting skills in films like The Zoya Factor and Mubarakan. The powerhouse of talent is set to celebrate his birthday on October 17. As the actor will soon head towards the 61st year of his life, the occasion seems to have left his wife Maheep Kapoor and the entire Bollywood fraternity elated as several celebrities including Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were spotted arriving at his residence.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and other celebrities arrive at Sanjay Kapoor’s house ahead of his birthday

The legendary actor seems to be all pumped with energy to celebrate his 61st birthday on the 17th of October. With merely a few days left for the occasion, it looks like the Bollywood fraternity is elated and pre-birthday celebrations of actor Sanjay Kapoor have already begun in full swing. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted arriving at his residence. Filmmaker Karan Johar was also seen joining the get-together of the Bollywood celebrities ahead of Kapoor’s birthday.

Throwback to Maheep Kapoor’s birthday wish for her husband’s birthday last year

Maheep Kapoor seems to be over the moon every time her husband Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday knocks on the door. While there are still a few days for the actor to celebrate his birthday this year, let’s delve into how his wife Maheep poured her wishes on him last year.

Maheep dropped a heap of pictures last year on Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday to wish him. While one of the photographs showed the couple relishing the birthday party together, another picture showed Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor along with their parents Sanjay and Maheep together. She also dropped a video of the birthday boy dancing as he celebrated his birthday last year.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to our rock my teammate. Grateful for you always , everyday #60NeverLookedSoGood. Love you & to many , many , many celebrations together.”

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and others get together to celebrate Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday-PICS