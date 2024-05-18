Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and more attend last rites of Ritesh Sidhwani's mom: WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani's mom passed away on May 17 after being hospitalized due to illness. The news left all the wellwishers and industry friends in a state of mourning, and many of them took to social media to express their grief.

Several Bollywood celebs, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more, were clicked by the paparazzi today as they arrived to offer their condolences.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and more celebs bid final goodbye to Ritesh Sidhwani's mom

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of the close friends of Ritesh Sidhwani. The couple ensured they were with their friend when he most needed their support. Saif and Kareena were both clicked by the paps as they arrived together for the last rites of Ritesh's mom. Have a look:

Farhan Akhtar, who is the close friend and business partner of Ritesh Sidhwani, also attended the last rites along with Zoya Akhtar. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan Noorani also made it a point to be a part of the last rites of Ritesh's mom.

Earlier, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Farhan, Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Sharman Joshi, and Chunky Pandey were also spotted at the hospital as they arrived to share their grief.

The official statement

Earlier, the family released an official statement, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of Mrs. Leelu Sidhwani on May 17, 2024. Prayers will be held on May 18, 2024, at Quantum Park RG level at 3.15 pm. Cremation will be held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 4.30 pm.”

Ritesh Sidhwani's work front

Ritesh Sidhwani’s first film was the 2001 iconic Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, and Dimple Kapadia. Since then, he has been a partner of Farhan Akhtar in his productions like Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, Don franchise, and more. The filmmaker is now gearing up for Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Ritesh's recently produced film, Madgaon Express, saw the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. The film featured the talented trio of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, along with Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

