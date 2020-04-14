Saif Ali Khan on Kareena Kapoor Khan posting pics of Taimur: It’s mostly me yelling, ‘Don’t post that picture'

Saif Ali Khan opens up on how he and Kareena Kapoor Khan decide to post pictures and videos of Taimur Ali Khan on social media.

After much wait, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram in the month of March this year. The diva has been winning the internet since then. From posting candid sun-kissed selfies to photos of and Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo has been treating her million fans with some unseen photos. Due to the lockdown, Bebo has been spending more time with Saif and Taimur and has been treating fans with what she is up to during this quarantine period. But did you know that Kareena ‘pinches’ videos and photos of Taimur from Saif?

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor talking about the pictures he and Kareena decide to post of Taimur on social media said, "We don’t really talk about it. It’s mostly me yelling, ‘don’t post that picture of Taimur!’. She’s pinching all my pictures. I think I should be on social media." He further said that he has this amazing video of Taimur cleaning doorknobs. But Bebo won’t let him publish it. He further added, "She says she might, at some point. Taimur is cleaning the windows, and I say ‘what’re you doing?’ he says ‘cleaning!’. It’s very sweet."

Talking about Kareena, Saif further said, "I think she’s very conscious not to manipulate his stardom to suit her own enterprise. She’s very instinctively never done that, and won’t let me do it." Talking about posting Taimur's picture on Kareena' social media account, the Laal Kaptaan actor said jokingly that instead of the pictures of Taimur reading a book in his study, like ‘an old fart’, he would want Bebo to post pictures of him on a beach, with a ‘six-pack’. He concluded saying, "But none of this matters anymore."

Recently, on Easter Day, Kareena shared the perfect pictures of the father-son duo as they celebrated Easter. In the photo, little munchkin Taimur is seen in a cream-colored night suit while Saif is in his comfortable pair of white kurta pajamas and in the photo, while Saif is sitting on the floor, Taimur is seen with bunny makeup on his face. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe."

