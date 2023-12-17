Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor leave for Christmas vacay; Taimur-Jeh grab attention at airport for all right reasons
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are sight to behold as they leave for Christmas holiday with their little munchkins -Taimur and Jeh. Check out the video!
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the much loved couples of Bollywood. The royal couple is also a proud parent to two sons-Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. The lovely couple never ceases to dish major family goals. In order to strike a perfect balance between their personal and professional life, the family often takes a break to spend time away from the city’s hustle and bustle. While the Christmas is approaching, recently the Pataudi family was seen jetting off for a festive getaway.
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan leave for Christmas vacay with Jeh and Taimur
Today, on December 17, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the airport along with their little munchkins-Taimur and Jeh. The entire family high on a holiday spirit was seen leaving for a Christmas vacation. In a pap video, the cute little brothers grabbed everyone’s attention as they were seen walking hand-in-hand making their way to the security check following their parents.
The couple acknowledged the paps with a sweet smile and waved for them before getting the security check done. Keeping fashion game on point, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a while shirt with half sleeved red-jacked paired with denims, high ponytail and stylish eyeglasses. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan rocked it in a casual gray t-shirt with jacket over it and modish red cap.
Take a look:
Minutes after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the family. A fan heaped praises on Saif as he wrote, “Oh little babies Taimur nd Jeh hand in hand bro love” and another fan commented, “Bebo (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)
In addition to this, several red-heart and heart-eye emojis were dropped in the comments section.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's work front
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in her debut OTT project, Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film was based on the novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.
Further, she will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as Avni Bajirao Singham. Apart from Singham Again, also has The Crew in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in Devara co-starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be released next year in 2024.
